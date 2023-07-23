Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,563 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,526,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,826,000 after acquiring an additional 921,804 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

