Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 852 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.45 per share, with a total value of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,904,194.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $168.32 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $139.63 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

