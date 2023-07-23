Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. United Bank boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.31.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $192.59 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day moving average of $168.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,978,078.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total value of $1,779,790.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,815 shares of company stock valued at $110,824,233. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Free Report)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.