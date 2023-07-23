Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $264.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

