Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $4,498,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,621,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.05.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock worth $3,078,109 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $199.71 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

