392 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 392 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $320,866,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CoStar Group by 401.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,766 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 343.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $101,893,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CSGP. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.27 and a 52 week high of $92.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

