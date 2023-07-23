Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 9,481 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Corning by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,499 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 888 reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

