Cwm LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $68.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average of $67.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

