3,535 Shares in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $353,119,000,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 45.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 51.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAMR opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $111.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

