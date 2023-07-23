Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 396 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 105,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 0.3 %

MGM stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

