Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% in the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $215.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average is $227.12. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,703. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,318.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.24.

Tractor Supply Company Profile



Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.



