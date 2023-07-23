Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.05 on Friday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

