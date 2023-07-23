Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP now owns 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 32,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total value of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $6,268,119. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&P Global Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $423.29 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $425.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.23 and its 200 day moving average is $364.22. The company has a market cap of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

