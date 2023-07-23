Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $156.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.00. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $141.90 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.