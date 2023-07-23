CM Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $103,000 in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,247,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,626,000 after purchasing an additional 306,962 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 749,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 66,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.82. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.51.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

