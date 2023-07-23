OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.20. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $158.11. The stock has a market cap of $360.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $4,836,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,484.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 25,244 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $3,919,635.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,611.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,093 shares of company stock worth $14,821,930. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.06.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

