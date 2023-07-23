Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 234,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Omnicell worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 140.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $63.18 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.89 and its 200 day moving average is $62.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $290.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.89 million. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.76 per share, with a total value of $295,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,512,327.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Omnicell news, CEO Randall A. Lipps bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.76 per share, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,327.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Marie Mellon sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $581,536.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,030.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

