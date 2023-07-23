Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,362 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Toll Brothers worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $78.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $83.72. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $380,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,868,982.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,721 shares of company stock worth $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

