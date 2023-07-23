Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,211,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,590 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,939,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949,085 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,434 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.57 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.