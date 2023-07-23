Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.15% of Nexstar Media Group worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,179,000 after buying an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,386,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NXST opened at $180.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day moving average of $174.90. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

