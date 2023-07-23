Retirement Systems of Alabama Takes Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 532,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,425,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.17% of Starwood Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STWD opened at $20.76 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

