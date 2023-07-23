Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Comerica by 56.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Comerica Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSE CMA opened at $50.75 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

