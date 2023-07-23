Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,954.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,112,260 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

