Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $10.51 Million Stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,856 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $10,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 160,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 327.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,623,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,036 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,539. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $98.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.93 and a 12-month high of $105.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

About ON Semiconductor



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

