Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,745 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.09% of Camden Property Trust worth $10,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.13.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $112.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.