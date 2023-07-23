Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 47,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.41 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

