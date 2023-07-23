IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,616 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.07.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE IQV opened at $228.26 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.87.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

