Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

