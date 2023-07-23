Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.5% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

