First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after purchasing an additional 338,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after purchasing an additional 844,833 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,862,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,270,000 after purchasing an additional 82,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of FR opened at $52.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.97. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.56%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

