Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,259,000 after acquiring an additional 50,761,361 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,620,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 189,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,951,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,358,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $218,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $65.93.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

