SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,525 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.69.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.