Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.73.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $457.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $462.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $430.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

