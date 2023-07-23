Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,464,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,679,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,488 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $83.89 and a one year high of $119.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

