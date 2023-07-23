Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Equifax Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $212.35 on Friday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $240.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.64.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equifax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equifax by 91.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equifax by 59.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

