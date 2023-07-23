Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COF. Barclays lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

