Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $268.93 Billion Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,925,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

