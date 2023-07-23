Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $317.40 Billion Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $317,398,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,633,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,631,000. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,201.07%.

KRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.