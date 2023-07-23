Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,574,000,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $20.88. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.41%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,889 shares in the company, valued at $672,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,951 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

