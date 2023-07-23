Cwm LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 120.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $9,026,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $147.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.21 and a 12-month high of $160.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.