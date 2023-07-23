SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 5,168 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,168 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1768 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.