SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 97.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,861,511. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.07.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $384.54 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $385.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.83. The firm has a market cap of $188.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

