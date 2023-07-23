Virtu Financial LLC Takes $530,000 Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,346,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

