Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stake Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.93 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 21.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

