Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

