iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 108,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $249.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $201.72 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

