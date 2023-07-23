Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $456,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $653,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

Alteryx Trading Up 1.9 %

Alteryx stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.54.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $199.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.81 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.68% and a negative return on equity of 139.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $43,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alteryx Profile

(Free Report)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.