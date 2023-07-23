Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 1st quarter valued at $614,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $25.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $25.35.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.