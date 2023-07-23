Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.70-$10.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.70-10.80 EPS.

JNJ stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIDELIS iM LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

