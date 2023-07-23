Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $34.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

